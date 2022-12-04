

The Canadian Press





The Canadian Red Cross says it's coming to help the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario amid a surge of children and youth with respiratory illnesses.

Red Cross spokesperson Leianne Musselman confirmed in an email that the organization will be providing small teams to support CHEO hospital staff.

She said there's no firm start date to the agreement, which will allow CHEO staff to focus on clinical tasks.

CHEO opened a second intensive care unit in November to treat what it called an unprecedented number of critically ill babies and children.

In Calgary, Alberta Health Services said it's discharging all children from the Rotary Flames House in Calgary that helps dying children and their families and is pausing admissions to the house due to a surge in children with the flu, R-S-V and COVID-19.

Children's hospitals in Calgary and Edmonton have been at or above 100 per cent capacity since last week, while some routine surgeries and appointments at a children's hospital in St. John's, Newfoundland are being cancelled starting tomorrow due to the surge in illnesses and admissions.