Canadian soldiers, American firefighters now battling blazes in Nova Scotia
The collapsed bridge between the Clyde River and Port Clyde in Nova Scotia smoulders in this Wednesday, May 31, 2023 handout photo. As an unprecedented string of wildfires in Nova Scotia continued to burn out of control Wednesday, thousands of residents forced to flee their homes spent a fourth day wondering what their neighbourhoods will look like when they return home.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Communications Nova Scotia
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, June 4, 2023 6:31AM EDT
Canadian soldiers and firefighters from abroad are now on the ground helping to extinguish wildfires burning in several parts of Nova Scotia for the past week.
Members of the Canadian Armed Forces and a number of American firefighters arrived in the province on Saturday and will be deployed to combat the most significant blazes.
Those include the wildfire that forced thousands of people from their homes near Halifax, though that blaze is no longer considered to be burning out of control.
Provincial officials said on Saturday the Westwood Hills fire, in Tantallon, was 85 per cent contained and was unlikely to spread further due to a combination of firefighting efforts and heavy rain that fell throughout the day. Meanwhile, the nearby Hammonds Plains blaze is now under control and considered 100 per cent contained.
In Shelburne County, however, the Barrington Lake wildfire -- the largest in the province's history -- continues to burn out of control.
The blaze covered 250 square kilometres as of late Saturday and has destroyed at least 50 homes and cottages.
This report from The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2023.