The Canadian women's rugby sevens squad will have a shot at a medal on Sunday in the HSBC SVNS tournament at B.C. Place.

Canada edged the United States 12-10 in quarterfinal action to secure a berth in the top four.

The Canadians play New Zealand in Sunday's semifinals, while Australia squares off with France in the other semifinal showdown.

On the men's side, Canada will play Spain in the 11th-place final, having lost to the Spanish side on Saturday 31-14.

Head coach Sean White says he wants his team to show more fight, which had been seen in the ninth-place semifinal loss to South Africa.

On the men's side Sunday, the United States will play Argentina in one semifinal, while New Zealand squares off with France in another semi matchup.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2024.