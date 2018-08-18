

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Canadian politicians are adding their voices to the international reaction pouring in to the death of former United Nations secretary-general Kofi Annan.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has expressed his condolences on social media, saying the 80-year-old Annan made the world a better place.

He said on his official Twitter account that it's now up to all of us to continue Annan's work in building a more just and peaceful world.

Former prime minister Paul Martin says Annan had a great love and affection for Canada that was clear every time he visited.

Martin says the Ghanian diplomat's greatest legacy was his leadership in promoting the importance of mulilateral institutions in a globalizing world.

Annan's foundation announced on Saturday that the Nobel Prize-winning diplomat had died following a short illness.