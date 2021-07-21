

OTTAWA - NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh might have reason to smile only weeks before a possible election call as a new survey suggests more Canadians believe he would make a better prime minister than the Conservatives' Erin O'Toole.

While the survey by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies had 25 per cent of respondents picking Justin Trudeau as the best prime minister, Singh wasn't far behind with 19 per cent while only 13 per cent chose O'Toole.

The survey also found a slight increase for the NDP among decided voters, who otherwise remained largely unchanged in their support for the Liberals and Tories.

The survey could represent bad news for O'Toole and the Conservatives as they seek to connect with Canadians, but it could also signal trouble for Trudeau's chances of winning a majority Liberal government.

That's because previous election results have seen the Liberals suffer from strong support for the NDP.

The online survey, conducted July 16 to 18, polled 2,069 Canadians. It cannot be assigned a margin of error because internet-based polls are not considered random samples.

