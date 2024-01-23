

Nojoud Al Mallees





The Council of Ontario Universities says the newly announced cap on international student admissions is unfairly punishing responsible institutions alongside bad actors in the post-secondary sector.

Steve Orsini, president and CEO of the organization, is calling on the federal government to reverse its decision to cap the number of new study permits it issues over the next two years.

He says many universities are already in perilous financial situations and capping international student enrolment will add more strain on their budgets.

"We think a more refined, targeted approach would be better policy and not impact the good performers that rely on that funding or revenue from international students to operate," Orsini said in an interview.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller announced new limits to the international student program Monday, including a 35 per cent reduction in the number of study permits it issues this year.

The cap comes in response to a recent surge in international students and concerns that some institutions are relying on international enrolments to boost revenues, without offering necessary housing or a quality education.

According to the council, at least 10 Ontario universities were already forecasting a combined operating deficit of $175 million this year, growing to $273 million next year.

The newly announced cap would likely increase these deficits without other measures to compensate for the revenue shortfall.

Orsini says the federal government should take a more careful approach and go after institutions that are not taking in international students responsibly.

"The federal government needs to go back to the drawing board to better target their measures to go after the (institutions) that they should be going after," Orsini said.

"Ones that have exponential growth in students, that don't provide supports, the wraparound services or housing."