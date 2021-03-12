Ontario is increasing capacity restrictions for weddings and funerals and is moving more regions into the grey lockdown zone and other zones with tighter restriction as COVID-19 cases tick upward in the province.

Starting at 12:01 a.m. on March 15, the Lambton Public Health Unit will be in the grey lockdown zone. At the same time, the Northwestern Health Unit will move to the red control zone and the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit will move to the yellow-protect zone.

The announcement comes a day after the province said it would use the so-called “emergency brake” to quickly move Sudbury into lockdown due to “concerning trends in public health indicators.” The lockdown for Public Health Sudbury and Districts region came into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday.

All of the regions being moved had been in less restrictive zones this week.

The province said the decisions were made in consultation with the local medical officers of health and based on trends in public health indicators and local context.

From March 3 to 9, Lambton’s case rate jumped by 30.9 per cent, to 110 cases per 100,000 residents. Hospitalizations in the region also increased by 33.3 per cent.

In a statement, Health Minister Christine Elliott said the province remains at a “critical” juncture in its fight against the virus.

Supply and rollout of the vaccine are ramping up in Ontario, but at the same time many health officials are saying that a dangerous third wave could be imminent, compounded by the growing prevalence of the more contagious variants of the virus.

"The latest modelling suggests we are at a critical stage in our fight against this devastating virus, and that the actions we take now will help ensure people stay safe," Health Minister Christine Elliott said ina statement. "As we near completion of Phase One and prepare to roll out Phase Two of our vaccine distribution plan next month, we urge everyone to continue following all public health measures and advice to help prevent further transmission and protect our health system capacity."

Wedding and funeral capacity changing for grey zone

The province also said Friday that it is adjusting capacity limits for weddings, funerals, and religious services, rites or ceremonies held in areas which are in the grey-lockdown zone.

Starting March 15, those events will be permitted to have up to 15 per cent total occupancy indoors, or up to 50 people outdoors.