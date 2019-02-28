Case of Alek Minassian, accused in Toronto van attack, put over to April
Alek Minassian is shown appearing in court via video link in this courthouse sketch.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, February 28, 2019 5:16AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 28, 2019 10:16AM EST
TORONTO - The case of a man accused killing 10 people by driving a van along a busy sidewalk in Toronto has been put over to April 1.
Alek Minassian, of Richmond Hill, Ont., faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in the attack last year.
Police allege Minassian drove the van down a sidewalk on a stretch of Yonge Street in the city's north end.
The 26-year-old was not present at Thursday's brief hearing.
The Crown and defence continue their judicial pre-trial discussions in the case.
In late 2018, Ontario's deputy attorney general granted the prosecution's request to skip a preliminary hearing and have the case go straight to a trial, which is slated for February 2020.