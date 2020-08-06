

Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com





A 20-year-old man charged in connection with a crash that killed a woman and her three young daughters in Brampton remains in custody after his case was put over for another week.

Karolina Ciasullo, 37, and her three young daughters—Klara, 6, Lilianna, 3, and Mila, 1—died after their Volkswagen was struck by another vehicle allegedly travelling at a high rate of speed near Torbram Road and Countryside Drive.

Police previously said the three girls were in child seats in the back of the vehicle when it was struck by a blue Infinity G35 driving through the intersection.

The Volkswagen subsequently slammed into a light pole due to the impact of the crash and the Infinity struck a second vehicle stopped at a red light.

Witnesses said at the time that the Infinity was being followed by a police cruiser.

The six-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene while Ciasullo and her other two daughters were rushed to the hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries.

The driver of the Infinity, identified by police as Caledon resident Brady Robertson, was also transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was taken into custody less than a week later and charged with four counts of dangerous driving causing death in connection with the incident.

He is also facing one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle in connection with a separate crash that took place two days prior.

Following a brief court appearance on Thursday afternoon, Robertson’s case was put over until Aug. 13, at which time a date for a “lengthy bail hearing” is expected to be set.