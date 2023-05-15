A 57-year-old Mississauga, Ont., man accused of selling a lethal substance to people at risk of killing themselves has had his bail hearing put over until next week.

Peel Regional Police arrested Kenneth Law earlier this month and charged him with two counts of counselling or aiding suicide after investigating two recent deaths in the area.

Police allege the man used several websites to market and sell sodium nitrite, a substance that is commonly used to cure meats but can be deadly.

They say their investigation has revealed at least 1,200 packages were allegedly sent to 40 countries.

Law appeared briefly in a Brampton, Ont., court today, where his case was put over to May 23.

Ontario's Office of the Chief Coroner says at least 37 people have died from sodium nitrite over the past five years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2023.