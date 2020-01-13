

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Two of the province’s largest teachers’ unions are set to hold back-to-back one-day strikes if they cannot reach a tentative labour agreement with the Ford government in one week’s time.

Catholic English teachers in Ontario say they will hold a one-day strike across the province on Jan. 21 if they cannot reach a tentative labour agreement by then.

“It has become clear that this government will only do the right thing when they are under pressure from Ontarians. They have left us little choice but to take the next legal step in the bargaining process,” Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association (OECTA) President Liz Stuart said on Monday afternoon.



Meanwhile, the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (ETFO) says it will hold a one-day strike one day earlier, on Jan. 20, if it cannot come to terms with the province.

The announcements come as both Catholic English and English public elementary teachers launch new job action measures in their bitter contract talks with the Ford government, moves that will threaten or end school field trips, extracurricular activities, and EQAO testing.

OECTA says that starting today, its members will not administer EQAO tests, decline to prepare report cards or go to any provincially-sponsored activities.

Meanwhile, ETFO) says its members will no longer supervise any extra-curricular activities or embark on any field trips.

Together, both unions represent more than 120,000 teachers and other education workers across the province.

As a result, the York Catholic District School Board said its Grade 9 EQAO math test would be postponed until further notice.

If a deal is not reached by Jan. 20, ETFO says it will launch rotating one-day strikes at schools, similar to what public English high school teachers have been doing since December.

Contract talks have been fraught with difficulty with the major teaching unions and Ontario since they began in August 2019.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce is asking for teachers to accept a one per cent wage increase, larger class sizes and mandatory e-learning courses at the high school level.

He has dismissed the unions’ escalating response as cyclical brinksmanship, while the unions say the concessions the Ford government is asking for amount to a decrease in the quality of public education.