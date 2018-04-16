

Shanelle Somers, CP24.com





A 22-year-old man has been charged with several offences after a 21-year-old man was critically injured in an Etobicoke shooting on Friday.

Police were called to the area of Bloor Street West and Grenview Boulevard South at around 12:45 a.m. after an argument occurred between two males.

Toronto Paramedics said they arrived at the scene to find a victim conscious and breathing but suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

The victim was rushed to a trauma centre following the incident and remains there in life-threatening condition.

Investigators executed several search warrants and subsequently located multiple firearms and numerous rounds of ammunition.

A suspect – identified as Toronto-resident Charles Waters – was arrested several hours after the alleged incident, police said.

Waters has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, discharge firearm with intent to wound, careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, careless storage of a firearm, and possession of a firearm in unauthorized place.

These charges have not been proven in court. Waters was scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416 -808-2200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).