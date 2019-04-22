

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 25-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a stabbing at a house party in Whitby on Saturday night.

Police allege that a 24-year-old man was involved in an altercation with another man at a house party on Calais Street at around 10:25 p.m.

At one point, the altercation escalated and the 24-year-old was stabbed.

The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre, where he remains in stable condition.

Another male who tried to intervene in the dispute suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

The suspect fled the scene and was not located by police after officers searched the area.

In a news release issued Monday, police confirmed that the suspect turned himself into police on Sunday.

John Bishop, a 25-year-old Oshawa resident, is facing a number of charges in connection with the alleged attack, including with two counts of aggravated assault.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.