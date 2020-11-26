A young child is dead and an OPP officer suffered serious injuries after an incident occurred in a rural area east of Lindsay, Ont. on Thursday morning.

The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said Thursday afternoon that "As a result of an interaction between a man and police, the man was shot and a police officer was seriously injured. A young boy is deceased."

The SIU said it is probing the circumstances that led to the incident.

Pigeon Lake Road between Heights Road and Settlers Road in Kawartha Lakes is closed for an investigation.

A suspect has been apprehended and there are no concerns for public safety, according to a tweet from OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique.