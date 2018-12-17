

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A boy was rushed to hospital after falling over a bannister at a school in the Riverdale area Monday morning.

Paramedics were called to Dundas Jr. Public School the area of Broadview Avenue and Dundas Street at around 11:35 a.m. after a child fell from eight to ten steps up a staircase.

Toronto District School Board spokesperson Ryan Bird said the boy suffered a head injury after trying to slide down a stair railing. He said the boy was initially unconscious, but regained consciousness before paramedics arrived.

The child was then rushed to hospital in critical condition, a spokesperson with Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Police later said the boy’s condition was not life-threatening and is less serious than first believed.

The incident is not expected to result in any charges, police said.