Child injured after falling over railing at school in Riverdale
Dundas Jr. Public School is pictured in this aerial image Monday December 17, 2018.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Monday, December 17, 2018 12:24PM EST
Last Updated Monday, December 17, 2018 1:44PM EST
A boy was rushed to hospital after falling over a bannister at a school in the Riverdale area Monday morning.
Paramedics were called to Dundas Jr. Public School the area of Broadview Avenue and Dundas Street at around 11:35 a.m. after a child fell from eight to ten steps up a staircase.
Toronto District School Board spokesperson Ryan Bird said the boy suffered a head injury after trying to slide down a stair railing. He said the boy was initially unconscious, but regained consciousness before paramedics arrived.
The child was then rushed to hospital in critical condition, a spokesperson with Toronto Paramedic Services said.
Police later said the boy’s condition was not life-threatening and is less serious than first believed.
The incident is not expected to result in any charges, police said.