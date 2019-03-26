China blocks canola shipments from Viterra, saying pests found among the grain
Canola grower David Reid checks on his storage bins full of last year's crop of canola seed on his farm near Cremona, Alta., Friday, March 22, 2019. Canola seed exporters report Chinese companies' one of their major markets have stopped buying their product, according to an industry group. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 26, 2019 11:00AM EDT
China has blocked imports of canola seed from a second major Canadian exporter.
China's General Administration of Customs announced Tuesday on its website that its officials have detected several hazardous organisms in shipments of canola from Viterra Inc.
It says shipments from Viterra have been blocked to prevent the introduction of pests to China. Viterra did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Chinese government gave the same reason for blocking canola shipped by Richardson International Ltd. of Winnipeg.
The Canola Council of Canada has also reported that Chinese companies have stopped buying canola seed from Canadian producers.
China accounts for about 40 per cent of Canada's exports of canola seed, oil and meal.