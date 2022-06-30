Five people have been hospitalized, including two children, after a chlorine exposure at a fitness centre pool in North York on Thursday afternoon.

Toronto Fire said crews responded to the LA Fitness near Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue around 5:20 p.m. for a hazmat call.

Several people needed medical attention after possibly breathing in chlorine fumes while in the pool due to over-chlorination, Toronto Fire said.

Ten people were assessed at the scene, and five were taken by Toronto paramedics to the hospital.

Of the five, one suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics said, adding that the children’s injuries are described as mild.

Toronto Fire later cleared the scene and handed it to the police. The Ministry of Labour and the Technical Standards and Safety Authority have also been engaged.