First the positive campaign punch lines.

Justin Trudeau talks about the choice Canadians have in the federal election. Erin O’Toole raps about his plan. Jagmeet Singh is all about fighting for the people. As this short campaign hits the mid-point, the leaders of the Liberal, Conservative and NDP parties are repeating their core pitches again and again.

Of the three leaders, Erin O’Toole’s line is the most focused, the clearest. Today in Ottawa O’Toole referred to his “plan” 11 times in the first 11 minutes of his media availability. It is an easy take-away message for Canadians.

A Nanos poll for CP24 on the issues facing the GTA shows that message is resonating. The poll found that 83 per cent say the plans presented by the political parties for the future will influence how they vote on Sept. 20. By repeating his “recovery plan” mantra day in and day out, O’Toole is playing perfectly into what voters in the GTA want to hear.

So far Justin Trudeau has opted to make “choice” the word of the Liberal campaign. Today in Kanata, outside Ottawa, he repeated that “leadership is about choices” and Trudeau often ends his opening remarks with the line, “Let's choose forward for everyone.”

Trudeau is also running on his government’s performance during the pandemic. Trudeau trotted out the “choice” word on that today saying, “I think the choice is incredibly clear in this campaign about the kind of future people want about how we end this pandemic.” An interesting note -- that Nanos poll shows that the big issue in this campaign is not COVID-19. In fact only 14 per cent rated “COVID-19 related issues” (vaccinations, fourth wave, public safety) as the number one issue. The poll found instead that affordable housing is the top concern for GTA residents, with 41 per cent of those surveyed identifying it as their top issue.

Today Singh stuck to the housing issue saying, “We want to build more homes that are affordable,” while letting voters know he is thinking about “everyday folks.”

While campaigning in British Columbia Singh promised, “We’ll never leave workers behind. We will always invest in creating good jobs.”

So much for the positive messages. All three leaders also want to zero in on why not to vote for their opponents.

The Conservatives attacked Trudeau’s record-high spending. O’Toole reminded voters today, “Trudeau has no plan to deal with the rapidly rising cost of living.” And then said the Liberals “don’t have a plan.” O’Toole also warned that “Trudeau and Singh’s joint spending is just beginning.” With Singh’s popularity growing, O’Toole is happy to lump his two main opponents together.

Jagmeet Singh is quick to paint Justin Trudeau as the leader who has not kept his promises. It’s in his TV advertising and it’s there in his attack lines. “Justin Trudeau, he says a lot of the right things, I'll give him that. But when it comes to his actions, they don't match up,” Singh told his supporters.

Trudeau’s tactic is to keep reminding Canadians that O’Toole is not different from the Stephen Harper Conservative Party. “Mr. O'Toole is putting forward a vision that takes Canada back instead of moving us forward in the ways that Canadians are demonstrating every day they want to go,” Trudeau said today.

Over the next couple of weeks this election race will get tighter. The negative lines will get sharper as the parties fine tune their closing bids for votes.