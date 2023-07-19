Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is calling on the city to open 250 additional shelter spaces for refugees as she takes part in her first council meeting as mayor.

In a statement ahead of the meeting Wednesday, Chow said that she will be moving an urgent motion to address the refugee crisis as her first key item.

“We’re in a crisis. Toronto’s shelters are full, and so are the dedicated spaces for refugees the city has opened,” Chow said in the statement. “Refugees who come to our country fleeing persecution deserve dignified housing and the services they need for settlement.”

She said her motion calls on council to open 150 more spaces “immediately” primarily through renewing hotel contracts. Another 100 spaces would be identified in the coming days, though she acknowledged that “finding space continues to be a challenge.”

The motion also calls on council to continue working with the provincial and federal governments on the immediate crisis as well as a long-term plan.

At the same time Chow released a separate statement saying she and Premier Doug Ford are working together to address the issue through a one-time top-up to the Canada-Ontario Housing Benefit.

“To urgently do more to address this crisis, Ontario and Toronto are each funding a one-time top-up to the Canada-Ontario Housing Benefit to help move more people into permanent housing and quickly free-up spaces in the city’s shelter system,” the two said in a statement. “Ontario and Toronto are each providing $6.67 million to support another 1,350 individuals and families in the city.

They added that historically, the federal government contributes two-thirds of the cost of the program.

“To meet this commitment to help even more people move into permanent housing, we strongly urge the federal government to provide $26.7 million in funding,” Chow and Ford said.

The move comes a day after the federal government announced money to help cities deal with asylum seekers, including around $97 million for Toronto.

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said the money should address Toronto’s concerns. But echoing a statement from the GTHA Mayors and Chairs, the city said in a statement Wednesday that it’s not enough.

“Together the Mayors and Chairs agree that the money received yesterday by the Federal government is not enough. As the City of Toronto has been flagging for over a year – we are in a state of crisis when it comes to homelessness, shelter and refugees,” city spokesperson Lindsay Broadhead said in an email. “The money received yesterday does not cover the crisis that has been escalating and continues to grow.”

A flood of asylum seekers have been sleeping on the streets of Toronto outside of the shelter intake centre on Peter Street for the past few weeks after the city said it could no longer accommodate the huge volume of refugees in the shelter system and started referring them to federal programs.

The city has said that around 3,000 refugees make up a third of the population using the shelter system in Toronto. Federal support to the city for refugees is granted in a piecemeal way rather than through a regular sustained program.

Advocates have called for both the city and other levels of government to do more, saying the refugees are being used as “pawns.”

Other Ontario municipalities have recently said that they too have been overwhelmed by the recent influx of asylum seekers.

Ford and Chow called on the federal government to also do more to help refugees and asylum seekers to quickly gain employment, pointing out that Ontario needs to fill 300,000 jobs.