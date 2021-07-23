CP24 is celebrating Christmas In July in support of the CP24 CHUM Christmas Wish.

After unprecedented disruption, all donations will help children and their families prepare for the return to school.

The school year was extremely challenging for many, so The Wish has teamed up with partner agencies to try to assist as many families as possible to help kids with the products they need, backpacks, school supplies, and other materials.

Financial donations of any denomination can be made online at www.thewish.ca or you can text WISH to 30333 to donate $10, $20, or $25 that will be charged to your next phone bill.

After unprecedented disruption, all donations will help children and their families prepare for the return to school.