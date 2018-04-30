CIBC will raise 5-year fixed-rate mortgage rate by 15 basis points Tuesday
A real estate agent puts up a 'sold' sign in front of a house in Toronto on Tuesday, April 20, 2010. (Darren Calabrese / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 30, 2018 8:46PM EDT
TORONTO -- The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce says it will raise its five-year fixed-rate mortgage rate Tuesday by 15 basis points.
Spokesman Tom Wallis says in an email that the rate will change from 4.99 per cent to 5.14 per cent.
Wallis says seven-year and 10-year fixed-rate mortgage rates will also rise 15 basis points, whereas one- and two-year rates will go up 10 basis points.
The Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto Dominion Bank announced last week that they would raise their benchmark mortgage rates.
The increases come as government bond yields rise. Fixed-rate mortgages tend to move with government bond yields of a similar term, reflecting the change in borrowing costs.