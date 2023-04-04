City staff are recommending that vehicles be allowed in High Park six days a week, dismissing calls from some community advocates who had pushed for a car-free High Park.

The plan follows a lengthy debate between community stakeholders, local politicians and advocacy groups about the role of cars in the park. This dialogue has come to a head recently as spring looms just around the corner, with the tourist-heavy cherry blossom season anticipated to begin in a few short weeks.

Currently, cars are allowed in and around High Park during the week, but not on weekends.

In a report released on Monday and presented at a open house, staff backed a hybrid approach to allowing cars in High Park which would maintain “car-free Sundays” and improve pedestrian infrastructure around the park, while also implementing “permanent, car-free spaces” on West Road and Colborne Lodge Drive. Service vehicles like ambulances and waste removal trucks would still have access to car-free roads in case of emergency.

Road closures during high-traffic events, such as cherry blossom season, would continue under the preferred strategy.

Where cars are allowed, staff have called for the use of “traffic calming measures” such as textured pavement and speed bumps. These measures would address community concerns about road and pedestrian safety within High Park.

Staff have also suggested that separated bike lanes could be installed and a dedicated cycling by-pass route could be set up north of Grenardier Café, as well as dedicated high-speed, early morning cycling hours.

This aspect was in response to community concerns about cyclists travelling through the park at a high rate of speed, which led to several being ticketed last summer.

The preferred strategy for High Park also includes improved transit and shuttle service within the interior corridors of the park.

The strategy has not yet gone to council for approval.