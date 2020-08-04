A city of Toronto staff member is in hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing at an interim housing apartment in Midtown Tuesday night.

In a press release, the city said the staff member was stabbed by a client while on a shift at one of the city's interim housing programs at 55/65 Broadway Avenue, near Yonge Street.

Police said the stabbing happened shortly after 7 p.m. in the lobby of the building.

A female victim between 40 to 50 years old was found with stab wounds, police said, and was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said a male suspect was located shortly after the incident and taken into custody.

Police have not released any information on charges.

"The City will be conducting a full review of the circumstances of this incident in consultation with Toronto Police Services and the City’s corporate security division to determine next steps, including security enhancements if required," the city press release said.

The interim housing program houses approximately 150 clients at the site and 24-hour security guards and video surveillance are on site, according to city staff.

The temporary program is in effect while the units are vacant pending redevelopment in September.

Staff said they are working to find permanent or alternate temporary housing for all clients before the end of August.