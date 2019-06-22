

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A cleanup is underway after a tractor trailer loaded with eggs ended up on its side in a ditch alongside Highway 401 on Saturday morning.

The tractor trailer had taken the off ramp from eastbound Highway 401 to Warden Avenue at around 4:45 a.m. when it lost control and ended up on its side in a ditch alongside the ramp.

Paramedics say that one person was taken to hospital with minor injuries following the crash.

The off ramp is closed to traffic while crews clean up the scene. Ontario Provincial Police say that the closure will remain in effect until at least 11 a.m.