

Adam Burns, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - A national doctors' group is raising concerns about the Ontario government's move to allow employers to require workers to provide a doctor's note to explain even minor illnesses, such as the common cold.

Canadian Medical Association president Dr. Gigi Osler says the measure -- included in the government's Bill 47 -- could cause public health issues, as it will lead to sick people going to the doctor's office or to work, rather than staying home.

The CMA has released the results of an online survey it commissioned to gauge opinion on the issue.

It says the poll, conducted by Ipsos, suggests a majority of working Canadians oppose allowing employers to require sick notes for minor illnesses.

The survey also finds that eight in 10 Ontarians who responded said they would likely come in to work when ill if their employer required a sick note.

Ipsos says the online survey reached 1,134 employed Canadians over the age of 18, and the results are accurate within 3.3 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.