

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





Two people are dead following a collision in Mississauga this morning.

Police and paramedics were called to Hurontario Street and Matheson Boulevard East just before 5:30 a.m., after a collision occured involving a transport truck and vehicle.

A man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene, according to paramedics.

Matheson Boulevard is shut down east and west from Hurontario Street. Hurontario Street is closed between Barondale Drive and Matheson Boulevard.

Police are currently investigating.