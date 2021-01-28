Ontario's Ministry of Health has revised downward the number of people who had received both doses of an approved coronavirus vaccine on Thursday, blaming a misinterpretation of data that appears to have been going on for weeks.

Instead of the 96,000 vaccinations reported to be finished on Wednesday night, officials said Thursday only about 48,000 had actually been completed at that point.

On Thursday, officials said 55,286 people had completed the two doses coronavirus vaccine regimen.

A ministry spokesperson said the province had been mistakenly reporting the number of vaccines used to complete full inoculations, rather than the number of people actually receiving the full course of vaccination, as both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines require two doses 21-28 days apart.

More than 317,000 vaccine doses have been administered since Dec. 15.