Barrie police have charged a construction company in connection with a crash in Barrie last summer that left six young people dead.

Police announced Thursday that Con-Drain Company Ltd. is facing six counts of criminal negligence causing death.

On the early morning of Aug. 28, police, who were conducting a missing persons investigation, located a crash scene on McKay Road, east of County Road 27, and found six people dead.

They were identified as Curtis King, 22; River Wells, 23; Jason Ono-O'Connor, 22; Luke West, 22; Jersey Mitchell, 20; and Haley Marin, 21.

Police later confirmed that the crash occurred the day before at around 6 a.m. as the six victims were travelling to a nearby casino. Their vehicle plunged into a deep concrete pit in the area. At the time of the crash, the road was an active construction site, and the intersection had been closed since the spring.

Before they were located, all six had been reported missing.

As to what led to the charges, police said it is a result of a "thorough investigation and review of all the available material" but no further information will be released.