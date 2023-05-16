The group of construction companies responsible for the Eglinton Crosstown LRT is planning to sue Metrolinx, in the latest road block for the project that has been plagued by delays, the provincial government agency says.

In a statement released Tuesday morning, Metrolinx said Crosslinx Transit Solutions (CTS) informed the government agency of its intention to litigate and stop working with the TTC, which will be responsible for operating the line when it’s up and running.

“This is another unacceptable delay tactic by CTS at a time when they should be submitting a credible schedule to Metrolinx for completing the project,” a Metrolinx spokesperson said in a statement. “CTS’s behaviour continues to be disappointing, especially for our Toronto communities who have been waiting patiently for the completion of this project.”

The development comes amid a lack of clarity of when the project will actually be finished.

Last month, Ontario Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney said CTS has yet to deliver a “credible schedule” for the line’s completion. Shovels first went into the ground in 2011.

The opening of the $5.5 billion project was initially set for 2020.

However, delays brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues have pushed the project back a number of times with a reported opening date now slated for 2024.

This isn’t the first time Crosslinx has filed a lawsuit in connection with the project. At one point, Crosslinx sued Metrolinx and Infrastructure Ontario, saying they should not be held responsible for delays related to the pandemic.

A judge eventually sided with the consortium and the two sides renegotiated an agreement, which would have seen the line substantially completed by this past fall.

Metrolinx went on to say in Tuesday’s statement that it would defend itself against the “latest legal challenge by CTS as we have done several times before.”

“The cost of CTS’s delays are for CTS to bear. Metrolinx is already withholding significant payments for poor performance,” a spokesperson said.

CTV News Toronto has reached out to CTS for comment but has not yet heard back.

With files from CP24's Chris Fox

This is a developing story. More to come.