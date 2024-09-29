A police officer suffered a laceration injury while arresting a suspect armed with a knife at a fast food restaurant in Barrie Sunday afternoon.

Barrie police said they received a weapons call just before 1 p.m. at a restaurant on Bayfield Street.

When officers arrived, a suspect was located and was being escorted out of the establishment when there was an “interaction,” police said.

The officer sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital. Police said he was later released.

Meanwhile, the suspect, a 39-year-old man, was arrested. Police said charges were pending.