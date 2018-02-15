

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two Toronto police officers who allegedly ate pot edibles and had to radio call for help after sources say one of them got stuck in a tree could face criminal charges, defence laywer Peter Brauti told CP24.

Toronto police spokesperson Mark Pugash previously confirmed that the two cops, who sources have identified as Const. Vito Dominelli and Const. Jamie Young, are being investigated by the police service’s Professional Standards Unit but on Thursday, Brauti, who is representing Dominelli, confirmed that they have also been served with a notice that indicates they will be the subject of a criminal investigation.

According to Brauti, this does not necessarily mean that the officers will be charged criminally but that it is now a possibility.

The two may also face charges under the Police Services Act.

The alleged incident occurred in the early morning hours of Jan. 28, sources said.

Paramedics previously told NewsTalk 1010 that they were called to the area of Oakwood Avenue and Vaughan Road at around 1 a.m. for a medical call.

Police sources said that the two constables allegedly consumed marijuana edibles while on duty and had to call for assistance after one of the officers reportedly could not get down from a tree.

According to the sources, a female officer responding to the call reportedly slipped and suffered a serious head injury.

CP24 also learned that police are looking into whether the edibles were stolen by the officers during a dispensary raid.

Toronto Police Association President Mike McCormack said last month that the two officers are currently suspended with pay as the investigation continues but would not comment further.

“All I can tell you is that there is an ongoing investigation,” he said. “I’m not aware of the specific allegations around the investigation and I’m not going to comment or speculate until the investigation is complete.”