Police and fire crews are investigating after a crane collapsed in Toronto’s Regent Park neighbourhood Thursday morning.

The intersection of River and Dundas streets is currently closed after a stationary crane fell in a construction site just after 10:30 a.m., police said.

Toronto Fire Platoon Chief Dan Sell told CP24 that nobody was injured inside the construction site but he added that there could have been two potential injuries to pedestrians outside.

“A girl that was here, a female, she narrowly avoided being killed,” Sell said. “She was close to her bike, the crane fell onto the street, it damaged her bike but thankfully she was okay.”

Sell said another male bystander was in the area at the time of the collapse but sustained no injuries.

“We had a male that was further north on River Street. They found that he is suffering [from] shock obviously because it almost hit him.”

Paramedics said they have assessed both people at the scene and no serious injuries have been reported.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation but based on preliminary reports, Sell said construction crews noticed missing bolts on the crane before it went into operation this morning.

“They tried to evacuate the area right away,” he said. “They got all their construction crews out but unfortunately they didn't have the area secured yet. But we got really lucky, like I said, could have been much worse.”

Developer Daniel’s Corporation confirmed in a statement that the crane fell at their construction site and said a mechanical failure led to a partial collapse of the crane.

“The crane was not in operation at the time, there was no operator on board and no serious injuries have been reported,” Daniels said in a statement.

“Construction at the site has been temporarily suspended and we are fully cooperating with investigators. We have also initiated our own internal investigation into the incident.”

Hydro outages have been reported in the area.

Toronto Hydro said a transformer has blown in the area impacting about 1,500 customers.

Sell said the power will be out until the investigation wraps up, which he said will likely take all day.

Police are asking drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area.

"Toronto police have many units on scene," Const. Michelle Flannery told CP24. "There are numerous road closures in the area."

The Ministry of Labour has been notified of the incident.

This is the second crane collapse in the city in under a month. On July 16, a crane fell onto the top of an office building at Simcoe and Wellington streets. No serious injuries were reported in that incident either.