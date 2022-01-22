A three-alarm fire broke out at an auto shop in Scarborough Saturday evening.

Fire crews were called to the area of Warden and Danforth avenues just before 11 p.m. for a vehicle fire inside a building.

Videos and images posted to social media show heavy flames and smoke coming from the shop.

Toronto police said they located two people injured. They were being assessed at the scene by paramedics.

The cause of the fire is unknown.