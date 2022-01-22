A three-alarm fire broke out at an auto shop in Scarborough Saturday evening.

Fire crews were called to the area of Warden and Danforth avenues just before 11 p.m. for a vehicle fire inside a building.

Videos and images posted to social media show heavy flames and smoke coming from the shop.

Fire at warden and danforth. Hope all are ok @CP24 pic.twitter.com/4LBL02zB2Q — masi hills (@notachardonnay) January 23, 2022

Toronto police said they located two people injured. They were being assessed at the scene by paramedics.

The cause of the fire is unknown.