Crews battling three-alarm fire at auto shop in Scarborough
Toronto Fire are battling a three-alarm blaze at an auto shop in Scarborough on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (Craig Wadman/CTV News)
Published Saturday, January 22, 2022 11:35PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 22, 2022 11:35PM EST
A three-alarm fire broke out at an auto shop in Scarborough Saturday evening.
Fire crews were called to the area of Warden and Danforth avenues just before 11 p.m. for a vehicle fire inside a building.
Videos and images posted to social media show heavy flames and smoke coming from the shop.
Toronto police said they located two people injured. They were being assessed at the scene by paramedics.
The cause of the fire is unknown.