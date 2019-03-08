

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A massive fire at an under construction home in Lawrence Park has been put out after burning for more than 12 hours but officials say that they are still working to extinguish some hotspots.

The fire began in the basement of the unoccupied home located on Rochester Avenue near Lawrence and Bayview avenues at around 7 p.m. Thursday.

Division Commander Bob O'Halloran told CP24 on Friday morning that crews initially tried to battle the fire from inside the 5,000 square foot structure but had to retreat to a defensive position when the floors were compromised and “stuff started falling down around them.”

At one point, the call was upgraded to a six-alarm response to accommodate the need to frequently rotate out crews amid the extreme cold.

As of 11 a.m. on Friday, the blaze was considered to be out but a significant number of firefighters did remain on scene.

“There are some hotspots that flare up from time to time. We are trying to deal with those but we are having difficulty because of the fact that we can’t really put people inside,” O'Halloran told CP24. “The floors are gone and some of the material from the floors and the other parts of the structure that collapsed created void spaces and the fire is burning in them. We are getting at it as best as we can.”

O'Halloran said that crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to neighbouring homes, though one residence next door did end up with some basement flooding as a result of the significant of water runoff as crews battled the blaze.

He said that Toronto Fire Services investigators are on scene but may have a hard time determining the cause of the blaze due to the sheer scale of damage.

“Hopefully they will be able to but with a lot of damage like this it is going to be difficult,” he said.