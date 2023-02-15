Firefighters are actively working to douse a smoky, two-alarm fire in Scarborough.

The blaze broke out shortly before 6 a.m. at a three-storey house in the Scarborough Village area at 10 Annis Rd., which is south of Kingston Road and west of Markham Road, officials say.

Toronto Fire Service told CP24 that crews arrived at the scene to a “fully involved” house on fire and went into “fast attack mode.”

The fire was seen emerging through the roof, they said.

The house was possibly vacant or under construction, Toronto fire said.

No injuries have been reported.