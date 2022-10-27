

The Canadian Press





The Ontario Crown in northeastern Ontario is proceeding with a sexual assault charge against Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard.

The Canadian musician was charged in March with sexual assault causing bodily harm in an incident alleged to have taken place on June 25, 2016, in Kirkland Lake, Ont.

A Crown lawyer told a Haileybury, Ont., court Thursday that the case would proceed with just a sexual assault charge.

Hoggard's lawyer, Megan Savard, has previously said that her client denies the allegation and will plead not guilty.

The next court date has been set for Nov. 24, after Hoggard's lawyers meet with him and review the new submissions.

The singer was granted bail this month in a separate case after he launched an appeal of his five-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting an Ottawa woman.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2022.