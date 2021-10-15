

TORONTO - The prosecution is seeking a three-month term behind bars for a teen found guilty of sexually assaulting another student at an all-boys Catholic school in Toronto.

The defence argues the teen should receive a probationary sentence of two years with no time in jail, like four others who pleaded guilty in the same incident at St. Michael's College School in 2018.

The teen was found guilty in June of gang sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon, and assault after another teen was sodomized with a broom handle in a locker room at the school.

The accused teen testified he feared he'd become the victim of a sexual assault if he didn't hold his friend's arm down on Nov. 7, 2018.

The incident was captured on cellphone video and shared widely on social media before police launched an investigation, which sparked a national discussion on hazing in youth sports.

The judge didn't buy the accused teen's argument and said he could have chosen not to participate.

