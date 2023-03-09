Cyclist dies in hospital after being struck by vehicle in Oakville
Halton police are investigating a collision in Oakville that left a cyclist dead.
Published Thursday, March 9, 2023 5:45PM EST
A male cyclist has died after being struck by a vehicle in Oakville Thursday morning.
Halton police said the collision happened in the area of Upper Middle Road and Eighth Line just before 11 a.m.
The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
In an afternoon update, police said the cyclist had died from his injuries.
Roads in the area were closed for several hours for the investigation.