

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A cyclist has life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Markham on Friday morning.

It happened at around 6:50 a.m. on Warden Avenue near Alden Road.

Police say that the vehicle did remain on scene.

Warden Avenue is closed in both directions at Alden Road. Police say that the closure will be in effect for several hours to allow for a full investigation at the scene.