Cyclist rushed to trauma centre after collision in Parkdale
Published Tuesday, January 11, 2022 2:20PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 11, 2022 2:20PM EST
A cyclist has been rushed to a trauma centre following a collision in the city’s west end this afternoon.
It happened near Queen Street West and Dowling Avenue at around 1 p.m.
Police say a male cyclist, who is believed to be in his 70s, collided with a vehicle in the area.
The cyclist was taken to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition, paramedics say.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.
Queen Street is closed in both directions for the police investigation.