A cyclist has been rushed to a trauma centre following a collision in the city’s west end this afternoon.

It happened near Queen Street West and Dowling Avenue at around 1 p.m.

Police say a male cyclist, who is believed to be in his 70s, collided with a vehicle in the area.

The cyclist was taken to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition, paramedics say.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

Queen Street is closed in both directions for the police investigation.