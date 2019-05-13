

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The death of an elderly woman found inside a burning Oshawa apartment on Sunday night has now been deemed a homicide.

Durham Regional Police and Oshawa Fire Services were called to an apartment building on Nonquon Road at around 7:10 p.m. Sunday for a reported fire.

The fire was quickly extinguished and crews soon discovered a female with injuries inside the unit.

The woman, who is believed to be in her 80s, was taken to a local hospital for treatment but later died.

Homicide investigators were called in and are now leading the investigation.

A 56-year-old man was arrested a short time after the fire in connection with the woman's death.

Police have not released the victim’s cause of death but say the investigation is ongoing.

This marks Durham Region’s fifth homicide of 2019.