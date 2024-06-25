Deaths of Sault Ste. Marie couple deemed murder-suicide, police say

The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, June 25, 2024 10:48PM EDT
Police in Sault Ste. Marie have deemed the deaths of a wife and husband last month a murder-suicide.
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service says officers responded to a call on May 1, and arrived to find a husband and wife dead.
Police say the wife was found inside a house while the husband was found dead in a vehicle outside the house.
They say an investigation has determined that the husband first killed the wife by strangulation, and then died by self-strangulation.
Police say the case of intimate partner violence is believed to be an isolated incident.
They are not identifying the victims.