

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Mayor John Tory is calling on Torontonians to assist with providing children’s clothing, money and accommodations to displaced residents of a St. James Town highrise.

About 1,500 residents were forced out of their homes after a six-alarm fire broke out at 650 Parliament Street on Aug. 21. Thick black smoke was sent through multiple floors after a massive electrical fire broke out in the basement.

While most of the units in the apartment building did not sustain significant damage, the main electrical distribution system was knocked out. The building currently has no power and officials have said residents may not be able to move back in for several months.

“I am here to ask the public to help – the people of Toronto to help in three ways,” Tory said while speaking to reporters on Tuesday afternoon. “One way people can help is by providing new children’s clothing and shoes for the first week back to school.”

“Many of these residents have had the opportunity to go back to their units and they find the clothing that belonged to their children smells so much of smoke that even when it is washed it’s still not really clothing that children would want to wear to that important day.”

At least 320 children need clothing, according to Tory.

“These kids have been through a lot in the last week and we’ve really tried to support them and I think we’ve done a reasonable job of making sure that in very difficult circumstances they can feel supported but we want them to have a good first day and a good first week at school.”

All donations can be made through Community Matters Toronto and Community Corner, both located in the St. James Town area.

Tory added that financial donations to the Red Cross and accommodations for these displaced residents are also needed.

“The hotels that have been provided to people in the immediate aftermath of the fire cannot be, as we know, provided indefinitely as much as we wish that might be possible,” he said.

“We need as much as Torontonians can offer.”

On Tuesday, Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said an investigation into the fire remains ongoing.

“Just from experience, I would say we are probably a number of weeks, in the six to eight week range, before we get any type of more conclusive estimate back from the fire marshal’s office,” he said.

Beginning on Monday, tenants have been able to line up to retrieve some of their belongings. Prior to getting in the lineup, residents were required to pre-register at the rear of 260 Wellesley Street.

A notice sent to residents prior to Monday morning said property management is expecting higher demands of entrance in the first week and that is why they are asking residents to only grab basic necessities. Tenants have been asked to return later in the week or next week to grab additional items.

Speaking alongside Tory, Toronto Centre-Rosedale city councillor Lucy Troisi said legal advice is being offered to tenants as they make their way back inside the building.

“Things are running smoother today,” Troisi said. “My office provided information sheets with different options for tenants to seek independent legal advice. It seems that many tenants took advantage of that opportunity and are now comfortable in making their own decisions.”

“It’s really up to the property manager to start to step in and live up to their moral and legal obligations. These tenants deserve nothing less. They have been extremely cooperative, extremely patient and they are very good people who are really just wanting to be housed.”

The building is expected to be closed to residents at 8 p.m. and will reopen on Wednesday morning.