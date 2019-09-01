

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





The family of a 34-year-old woman killed in a hit-and-run in Scarborough on Friday night is appealing for the driver to surrender to police.

It is alleged that the victim was crossing Sheppard Avenue mid-block near Pharmacy Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday when she was hit by an eastbound vehicle.

Police said that vehicle then continued eastbound, failing to come to a stop.

The woman identified by her family as Celeste Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Do the right thing. That's all we're asking," said Clayton Jones, the victim's father.

"She is a good daughter," said Clayton. "She didn't deserve any of this."

Clayton said he believes the driver did not intend to kill his daughter, but he wants to hear the driver's version of the story.

He said the family will continue to be at the intersection every day and every night until the driver turns himself to police.

"We know you're afraid," said Clayton. "We're afraid of what life's going to be like without Celeste."

"We just want to find out why you didn't stop."

Clayton said he also wants to meet and thank the people who helped her daughter that night.

At the same time, he is pleading for witnesses who have not talked to police to contact them and provide any information they saw during the incident.

"Every little bit counts," he said.

Toronto police were also back at the scene, appealing for more witnesses to contact them and give them any information that could help with the case.

"It's just a tragic event," Sgt. Carm Zambri told reporters at the scene.

He said the victim, who was on her way to work, was crossing the intersection to take a bus when it happened.

Her father said she was doing a night shift to earn extra money to buy a condo.

"We're out here again conducting some canvassing today, trying to obtain some further information," said Zambri

Police obtained some evidence on Friday night and early Saturday morning, including video images. As well, investigators procured statements from several passersby who helped the victim .

Zambri said they want to talk to a woman, who identified herself as a nurse and attempted to administer first aid. She left the scene before police arrived.

Investigators are also looking for a light-coloured vehicle who potentially might have witnessed the collision.

"This woman had the rest of her life ahead of her," said Zambri. "Her family is understandably devastated. Her family is seeking closure."

Malcolm Jones, the victim's uncle, told reporters that she had just moved into the area a few months ago.

"We all loved her," he said. "She worked hard…(she) was working not far from here," he said. "It's been very stressful, unsettling, heartbreaking, just not knowing what happened is the most difficult part."

"Be honest with yourself. I'm looking for my answers."

Zambri said that the vehicle is likely to have front-end damage, though no description has been released.

"Come forward," Zambri appealed to the driver.

"It is the best thing you can do for yourself, for the family and for this poor woman."

Jones was the 21st pedestrian killed in city street. As of August, there have been a total of 38 fatal collisions.