A three-year-old dog that went missing after a break-and-enter in Mimico early Thursday morning has been found.

Toronto police issued a news release on Friday, asking for the public’s help locating Juju, a beige Yorkshire Terrier.

Police said the dog was either stolen or ran away during a break-in at its residence near Station Road and Stanley Avenue, east of Royal York Road.

An unknown number of suspects allegedly gained entry to a home and stole several pieces of jewelry. They later fled.

Hours after issuing the appeal, police posted on social media Friday evening that Juju had been located and reunited with its family.

Police added that the dog was in good health. They have not yet determined how Juju went missing.

Meanwhile, no suspect information has been released in connection with the break-and-enter.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-2222.