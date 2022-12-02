Doug Ford scheduled to make an announcement Friday
Ontario Premier Doug Ford attends a news conference at the Michener Institute of Education in Toronto, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Published Friday, December 2, 2022 6:31AM EST
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to make an announcement Friday morning.
The Premier will speak alongside Minister of Energy Todd Smith in Clarington, Ont., at 10:30 a.m.
CP24.com will live stream the announcement live.
On Thursday, Ford was joined by Health Minister Sylvia Jones in Toronto to announce Ontario’s expansion of the free rapid antigen test program into January 2023.