Drake is giving away free chicken sandwiches this week to celebrate his 37th birthday
Published Sunday, October 22, 2023 10:46AM EDT
Drake turns 37 this week and he’s marking the occasion with a gift -- for you.
On Oct. 24, the Toronto rapper’s birthday, guests at any Dave’s Hot Chicken location can get a free sandwhich.
Drake has a minority stake in the LA-based chicken shop and is holding the birthday giveaway for the second year in a row.
The promotion runs from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at all of its locations. In Canada, restaurant guests will need to show they’re following the chain on Instagram or TikTok to get their free slider.
Dave’s Hot Chicken started as a pop-up in an East Hollywood parking lot in 2017 and has since grown to boast locations across the U.S. and a handful in the Greater Toronto Area.
Its first venture north of the border came in 2021, when a shop in Toronto’s Parkdale neighbourhood opened up to long lines of fans hungry for a bite of the famously spicy chicken.
That’s the same year Drake took notice of the brand and became a “significant investor,” according to the chain.
The details of his minority stake in the company were never made public.
Tuesday’s offer is valid in-store only.