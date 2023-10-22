Drake turns 37 this week and he’s marking the occasion with a gift -- for you.

On Oct. 24, the Toronto rapper’s birthday, guests at any Dave’s Hot Chicken location can get a free sandwhich.

Drake has a minority stake in the LA-based chicken shop and is holding the birthday giveaway for the second year in a row.

The promotion runs from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at all of its locations. In Canada, restaurant guests will need to show they’re following the chain on Instagram or TikTok to get their free slider.

Dave’s Hot Chicken started as a pop-up in an East Hollywood parking lot in 2017 and has since grown to boast locations across the U.S. and a handful in the Greater Toronto Area.

Its first venture north of the border came in 2021, when a shop in Toronto’s Parkdale neighbourhood opened up to long lines of fans hungry for a bite of the famously spicy chicken.

That’s the same year Drake took notice of the brand and became a “significant investor,” according to the chain.

The details of his minority stake in the company were never made public.

Tuesday’s offer is valid in-store only.