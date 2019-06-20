

Codi Wilson and Chris Fox, CP24.com





A woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle while waiting for a light in Regent Park on Thursday afternoon, police say.

According to police, the female pedestrian was waiting to cross Regent Park Boulevard at Dundas Street at around 1 p.m. when she was hit by the vehicle.

Witnesses have said that the vehicle was travelling in the wrong direction; however that detail has not been confirmed.

The driver initially fled the area on foot but was subsequently arrested by 51 Division officers nearby.

They were taken into custody on the suspicion of impaired driving, police say, though charges have not yet been laid.

“It appears that the woman was waiting to cross the street and she was struck by an eastbound travelling vehicle. That woman was pronounced here at the scene and was probably killed almost instantly,” Sgt. Brett Moore told CP24 at the scene. “We already know that people saw what happened, we know there are lots of witnesses but what I fear and what is often is the case is that people will assume that others have come forward and that is not always the case, so if you know what happened, saw what happened or have a bit of video let us know.”

Police have not released the identity of the victim, though several people at the scene who identified themselves as friends told CTV News Toronto that she is the mother of three or four children. The friends also said that the woman is from Bangladesh originally but lives near the scene of the collision.

Police say that a full reconstruction of the collision is being conducted.

Dundas Street is closed in both directions from Sackville to Parliament streets for the investigation.