Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they have suspended the license of a driver who was clocked going more than double the speed limit on a highway in Toronto.

In a post on X just before 4 a.m. Thursday, OPP said the vehicle was caught going at 264 kilometres per hour on Highway 427, near Finch Avenue.

Police posted a picture of the speed gun in front of a white sedan in the background.

A driver from Innisfil is now facing a charge of stunt driving, as well as a 30-day license suspension, OPP said.

Their vehicle is also being impounded for 14 days.