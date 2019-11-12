

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A dump truck driver has been pronounced dead following a collision in Essa Township near Barrie.

It happened on County Road 21, between the 8th and 10th lines around 3 p.m.

According to police, the dump truck collided with a full-size pickup truck on the snow-covered road.

A collision reconstruction unit is at the scene to try and determine exactly what happened. The investigation is expected to take several hours.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.